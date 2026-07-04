SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,586 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 148,598 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $710,672,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,526.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $147,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,299.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,263 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,850,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $155,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21,864.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,774,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,410 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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