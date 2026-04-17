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SG Americas Securities LLC Has $176,000 Stock Position in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Adeia logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Adeia by 86.1% in Q4, selling 63,285 shares and leaving 10,215 shares valued at about $176,000.
  • Adeia beat quarterly estimates with $0.86 EPS (vs. $0.73 est.) and $182.6M revenue (vs. $168.5M est.), has a $3.09B market cap and 28.46 P/E, pays a $0.05 quarterly dividend (0.7% yield), and carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" target of $28.80.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Adeia.

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA - Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,285 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Adeia were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADEA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 19.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,765,859 shares of the company's stock worth $39,109,000 after buying an additional 448,274 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 1,193.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,961 shares of the company's stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 321,976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 39.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,528 shares of the company's stock worth $17,632,000 after buying an additional 296,742 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Adeia during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,353,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adeia during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,342,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adeia Stock Up 3.6%

ADEA opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. Adeia Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Adeia had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Adeia's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADEA. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Adeia from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Adeia from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adeia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adeia currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADEA

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc NASDAQ: ADEA is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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