SG Americas Securities LLC Has $44.66 Million Stake in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,515 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 212,461 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.10% of Tutor Perini worth $44,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tutor Perini by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tutor Perini

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,318,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 149,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,259,537.60. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. Tutor Perini Corporation has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $100.00.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini's payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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