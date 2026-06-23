SG Americas Securities LLC Has $44.70 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,492 shares of the company's stock after selling 214,206 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.53% of Henry Schein worth $44,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3,275.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company's stock worth $165,594,000 after buying an additional 2,199,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,655.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,116,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $188,950,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Henry Schein by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company's stock worth $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 668,182 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Henry Schein Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $89.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The company's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.85.

View Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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