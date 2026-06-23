SG Americas Securities LLC Has $52.44 Million Position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG - Free Report) by 366.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,984,809 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,345,120 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Pacific Gas & Electric worth $52,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 164,784 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 67,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,134,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,019,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,249 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 81,917 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.44%.The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason M. Glickman sold 47,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $772,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 136,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,230,679.55. This represents a 25.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pacific Gas & Electric

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

Pacific Gas & Electric NYSE: PCG is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company's core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E's operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

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