SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in F.N.B. Corporation $FNB

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB - Free Report) by 585.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,244 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 305,961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of F.N.B. worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 77.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,248 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 660,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 454.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,357 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 180,610 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,049,241 shares of the bank's stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 58,672 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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F.N.B. Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE FNB opened at $19.23 on Monday. F.N.B. Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $454.06 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from F.N.B.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. F.N.B.'s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $352,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 298,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,523,737.41. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on F.N.B. from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F.N.B.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company's main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

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