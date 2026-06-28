SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,744 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Matador Resources worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,821 shares of the energy company's stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 60,150 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, COO Glenn W. Stetson acquired 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.41 per share, with a total value of $26,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 95,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,052.70. This trade represents a 0.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.07 per share, with a total value of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $609,190.53. This trade represents a 21.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,907 shares of company stock valued at $635,712 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $37.14 and a 1 year high of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's payout ratio is 38.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Matador Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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