SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,055 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,673 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 43.9% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company's stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 52,497 shares of the company's stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company's stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,777,898 shares of the company's stock worth $579,886,000 after acquiring an additional 370,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts: Sign Up

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $133.64 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $422.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.48.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Freedom Capital raised Charter Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $278.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.23 per share, with a total value of $597,293.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,815,462.07. The trade was a 4.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Balan Nair bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.46 per share, with a total value of $175,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,608.34. The trade was a 9.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charter Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charter Communications wasn't on the list.

While Charter Communications currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here