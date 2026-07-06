SG Americas Securities LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SNDX

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX - Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,548 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,223 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDX

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 6,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $130,024.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,843 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,168.57. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CMO Nicholas A.J. Botwood sold 34,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $617,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 60,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,095,930. This represents a 36.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 73,539 shares of company stock worth $1,336,019 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX opened at $21.82 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.88% and a negative return on equity of 256.65%. The business had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Syndax Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 224.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax's research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company's lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

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