SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.18 Million Position in Embecta Corp. $EMBC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC - Free Report) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,948 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 603,106 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.75% of Embecta worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 344,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416,401 shares of the company's stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 171,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Embecta by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the company's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMBC. BTIG Research lowered shares of Embecta from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Embecta from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Embecta from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Embecta from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Embecta from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMBC

Key Headlines Impacting Embecta

Here are the key news stories impacting Embecta this week:

Embecta Trading Up 12.0%

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Embecta had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business's revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Embecta's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp NASDAQ: EMBC is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

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