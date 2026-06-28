SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,332 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 133,910 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IR stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,438,992. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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