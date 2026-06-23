SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 151.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,951 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 158,774 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Vulcan Materials worth $71,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the construction company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,321 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $304.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $252.35 and a 1-year high of $331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total value of $646,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,599.64. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Zacks Research raised Vulcan Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $283.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $326.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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