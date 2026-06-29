SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,666 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 82,807 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of KBR worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KBR by 432.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 101,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, Director Thaer Lewis Von acquired 3,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $92,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,358 shares in the company, valued at $318,715.66. This trade represents a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,826.88. This represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.KBR's revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. KBR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBR

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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