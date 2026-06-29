SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,632 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Twilio were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Twilio by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the technology company's stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company's stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock valued at $338,603,196 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $191.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $186.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.38.

View Our Latest Report on TWLO

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

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