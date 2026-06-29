SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 159,694 Shares of Valvoline $VVV

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 416.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,002 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 159,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Valvoline worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,447 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 189,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,584 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,887,000 after buying an additional 37,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 487,609 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,071 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Valvoline by 40.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,225 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, insider Jonathan L. Caldwell sold 2,851 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $836,720. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VVV stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Valvoline's quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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