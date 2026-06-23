SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 253,786 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 114.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 253,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $74,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $693,083.88. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 45,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,891,887.88. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 1,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $185,900.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,608.72. This represents a 6.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $193.00 to $153.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ICE opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.44. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.82 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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