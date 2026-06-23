SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 384,447 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 228.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,079 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 384,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Expand Energy worth $60,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the company's stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Expand Energy by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

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Expand Energy Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.37 and a 52-week high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.45.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,600,772.20. This represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

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