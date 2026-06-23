SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 544,637 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 140.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 931,155 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 544,637 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $58,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Argus raised Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on BSX

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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