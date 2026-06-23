SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 745,063 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 831.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,699 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 745,063 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.41% of BorgWarner worth $45,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 119.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $330,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,794,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,100,815 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $94,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,726 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,111,000 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 778,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,820,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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BorgWarner Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $1,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 213,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,666,587.96. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $1,951,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 405,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,436.84. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. UBS Group upgraded BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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