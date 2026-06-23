SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 255.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,904 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 490,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.28% of Xylem worth $81,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.29 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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