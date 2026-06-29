SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,061 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 20,061 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $281.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.78 and a 200 day moving average of $369.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.65 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $388.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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