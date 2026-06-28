SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 257,927 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOX

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX - Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,110 shares of the company's stock after selling 257,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in FOX were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 336.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 616 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,955 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company's stock.

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FOX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks says FOX has fallen sharply over the past four weeks and now looks technically oversold, which can signal selling exhaustion and a possible near-term trend reversal. The piece also notes that Wall Street analysts have recently revised earnings estimates higher, another potential tailwind for the stock. Article Title

Zacks says FOX has fallen sharply over the past four weeks and now looks technically oversold, which can signal selling exhaustion and a possible near-term trend reversal. The piece also notes that Wall Street analysts have recently revised earnings estimates higher, another potential tailwind for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Recent Fox News coverage continues to generate traffic across politics, world news, sports, and lifestyle segments, which may help engagement across FOX’s media platforms. Examples include coverage of Iran’s attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz and a WNBA scoring-record story. Article Title

Recent Fox News coverage continues to generate traffic across politics, world news, sports, and lifestyle segments, which may help engagement across FOX’s media platforms. Examples include coverage of Iran’s attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz and a WNBA scoring-record story. Neutral Sentiment: Fox News published several high-volume but largely non-material stories, including political commentary and human-interest segments such as “Gangster Granny” and King Charles in a heat wave. These may support audience engagement, but they do not clearly change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Fox News published several high-volume but largely non-material stories, including political commentary and human-interest segments such as “Gangster Granny” and King Charles in a heat wave. These may support audience engagement, but they do not clearly change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Fox News also ran general breaking-news items on crime and international events, which add to site traffic but are unlikely to have a direct, immediate impact on FOX stock. Article Title

Fox News also ran general breaking-news items on crime and international events, which add to site traffic but are unlikely to have a direct, immediate impact on FOX stock. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been weak recently and remains far below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting broader momentum is still negative despite today’s rebound.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded FOX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of FOX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation NASDAQ: FOX is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX's core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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