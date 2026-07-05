Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Written by MarketBeat
July 5, 2026
United Parks & Resorts logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 77.8% in the first quarter, selling 104,866 shares and leaving it with 29,928 shares worth about $977,000.
  • United Parks & Resorts reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of ($0.69) versus the consensus estimate of ($0.36), while revenue came in slightly below estimates at $278.29 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed: analysts currently rate the stock Hold on average, with an average price target of $47, while recent ratings ranged from neutral and market perform to buy and outperform.
  • Five stocks we like better than United Parks & Resorts.

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS - Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,928 shares of the company's stock after selling 104,866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of United Parks & Resorts worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRKS. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 742.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,476,357 shares of the company's stock worth $231,428,000 after buying an additional 3,944,894 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,438,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,930 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,392 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,985,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRKS. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho raised United Parks & Resorts from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.92 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.46%. United Parks & Resorts's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $294,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,789,276.60. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in United Parks & Resorts Right Now?

Before you consider United Parks & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parks & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While United Parks & Resorts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
By Thomas Hughes | June 29, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
By Bridget Bennett | June 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren‘t Ready.
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren't Ready.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines