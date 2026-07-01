SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,373 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of IPG Photonics worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,105 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's fifty day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $155.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $178,430.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,111.88. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tang Agnes sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $178,071.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,945.80. This trade represents a 13.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 13,176 shares of company stock worth $1,551,606 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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