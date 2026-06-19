SG Trading Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Evergy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 508 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $48,846.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 680 shares in the company, valued at $55,358.80. This represents a 46.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Caisley sold 10,787 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $900,283.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,153,869.94. The trade was a 22.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,870. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evergy

Evergy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EVRG opened at $82.50 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $85.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.74%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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