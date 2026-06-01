SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,531 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $330,886,000 after purchasing an additional 806,681 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,369 shares of company stock worth $27,388,127. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $385.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $372.65.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $376.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.28 and a 200-day moving average of $324.54. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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