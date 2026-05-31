Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK Stake Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK - Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,916 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Shake Shack worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,627 shares of the company's stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4,210.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 748 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Shake Shack Price Performance

Shake Shack stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack, Inc. has a one year low of $59.49 and a one year high of $144.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $366.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.43 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.76%.Shake Shack's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Josh Silverman bought 8,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,550.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,550.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sumaiya Balbale acquired 4,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.42 per share, with a total value of $249,856.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,457.94. The trade was a 43.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 50,616 shares of company stock worth $3,109,782 over the last three months. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Shake Shack from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Shake Shack from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

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