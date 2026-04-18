Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors $HQL

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL - Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,419 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,385 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.40% of abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 794,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 423,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 50.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 72,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 24.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company's stock.

Get HQL alerts: Sign Up

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

NYSE HQL opened at $18.05 on Friday. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. This is an increase from abrdn Life Sciences Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

abrdn Life Sciences Investors NYSE: HQL is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.

The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider abrdn Life Sciences Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and abrdn Life Sciences Investors wasn't on the list.

While abrdn Life Sciences Investors currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here