Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 12,948 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,318 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH's holdings in Apple were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 365 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $312.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.43 and a 200 day moving average of $270.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.07 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $296.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $310.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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