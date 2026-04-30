Shaker Investments LLC OH Cuts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,642 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH's holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $308,077.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 62,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,364.76. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $615,907.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,519.72. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,614 shares of company stock worth $4,346,028. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $115.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,786.39, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $126.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lattice Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lattice Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Lattice Semiconductor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here