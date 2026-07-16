Sharpepoint LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Sharpepoint LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.0% of Sharpepoint LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sharpepoint LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $636,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,917 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,443,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSM. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $419.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company's fifty day moving average is $427.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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