Shepherd Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Shepherd Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,382 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,458,529,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,199,907,000 after buying an additional 7,614,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $11,426,753,000 after buying an additional 6,517,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after buying an additional 4,304,436 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 23,497,921 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,413,236,000 after buying an additional 4,004,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares in the company, valued at $82,021,470.96. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

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Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $899.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.43 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's 50 day moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.81.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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