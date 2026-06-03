Shepherd Street Advisors LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Shepherd Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.6% of Shepherd Street Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 293,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,640,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark has expanded coverage of Eli Lilly’s full obesity portfolio, including the newly approved oral therapy Foundayo and Zepbound, meaning all three of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers now cover Lilly’s obesity medicines. That broadens access for millions of patients and strengthens the commercial case for Lilly’s GLP-1 franchise. Article Title

CVS Caremark has expanded coverage of Eli Lilly’s full obesity portfolio, including the newly approved oral therapy Foundayo and Zepbound, meaning all three of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers now cover Lilly’s obesity medicines. That broadens access for millions of patients and strengthens the commercial case for Lilly’s GLP-1 franchise. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced new and expanding drug-development partnerships in Asia, including licensing deals with Hanmi and Haisco, which add to its pipeline and could create future revenue opportunities. Article Title

Lilly also announced new and expanding drug-development partnerships in Asia, including licensing deals with Hanmi and Haisco, which add to its pipeline and could create future revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 results for Retevmo in lung cancer and upcoming hematology presentations at the EHA meeting suggest Lilly continues to build value in its non-obesity portfolio as well. Article Title

Positive Phase 3 results for Retevmo in lung cancer and upcoming hematology presentations at the EHA meeting suggest Lilly continues to build value in its non-obesity portfolio as well. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted Lilly as a top stock and pointed to strong CEO remarks and “Nvidia-like” growth, which may support sentiment but do not change fundamentals on their own. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted Lilly as a top stock and pointed to strong CEO remarks and “Nvidia-like” growth, which may support sentiment but do not change fundamentals on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles note competitive pressure in the GLP-1 market, including Viking Therapeutics’ upcoming catalyst and Novo Nordisk’s continued lead in the oral weight-loss pill race, but these are more watch items than immediate threats. Article Title

Some articles note competitive pressure in the GLP-1 market, including Viking Therapeutics’ upcoming catalyst and Novo Nordisk’s continued lead in the oral weight-loss pill race, but these are more watch items than immediate threats. Negative Sentiment: One ETF-focused article argued investors should avoid a pharmaceutical fund despite Lilly’s strength because the rest of the holdings are less attractive; this is not a direct negative for Lilly, but it reflects that some market commentary is more cautious on the broader pharma trade. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.6%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,064.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $959.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,010.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,149.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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