Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company's stock after selling 200,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Galaxy Group Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOUR

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 193,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $7,847,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,787,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,677,920.30. This represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.1%

FOUR stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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