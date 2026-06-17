Shopify Inc. $SHOP Position Boosted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,708 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Shopify were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,082 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 182,338 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,583 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,723 shares of the software maker's stock worth $81,889,000 after acquiring an additional 377,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 526,114 shares of the software maker's stock worth $84,689,000 after acquiring an additional 59,745 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Trading Up 0.7%

SHOP opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The business's 50 day moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day moving average is $130.80. The stock has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 112.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.60.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Shopify from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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