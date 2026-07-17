Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,072 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Shopify were worth $22,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Shopify alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,611,797,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,506,036 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,530,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,026,193 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,257,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,074 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7,207.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,148,259 shares of the software maker's stock worth $184,883,000 after buying an additional 1,132,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 92.5% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,246,473 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $259,124,000 after buying an additional 1,079,494 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $125.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.66. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Shopify from a "market outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here