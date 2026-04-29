Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,679 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 80,648 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Shopify were worth $62,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,895 shares of the software maker's stock worth $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Shopify by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 158,514 shares of the software maker's stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 62,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $2,562,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $130.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.46.

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Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $159.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.82. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.44.

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

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