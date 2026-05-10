Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,262 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 12,572 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Shopify were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Arete Research set a $175.00 target price on Shopify in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Shopify from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $135.00 target price on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a PE ratio of 108.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.64. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.96.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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