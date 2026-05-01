Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 9,162 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Tesla were worth $21,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $364.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $381.63 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $383.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.29. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.12, a PEG ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.00 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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