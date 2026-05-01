Sigma Planning Corp Buys 5,202 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,588 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 56,031 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.18.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $231.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $220.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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