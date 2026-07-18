Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 204.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,059 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,680 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.21.

View Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VICI opened at $26.88 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is 61.64%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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