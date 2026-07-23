Sigma Planning Corp Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,552,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,909,500. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $474.20 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $348.06 and a 12-month high of $505.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $469.85 and its 200-day moving average is $449.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Evercore started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $516.67.

View Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Further Reading

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