Sigma Planning Corp Invests $1.23 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,656 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $233.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.21 and a 200-day moving average of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.48 and a twelve month high of $242.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROST

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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