Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Ameren were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 19.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ameren by 42.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,802 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 48.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average of $105.92. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Ameren's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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