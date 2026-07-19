Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,104 shares of the company's stock worth $89,588,000 after buying an additional 321,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FirstCash by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,169,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 312,132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,503,000 after acquiring an additional 251,305 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,856 shares of the company's stock worth $48,454,000 after acquiring an additional 225,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $28,371,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Trading Down 1.3%

FirstCash stock opened at $213.61 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $221.93 and its 200-day moving average is $199.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.21 and a 1 year high of $235.97. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.53.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $679,230.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,337,042.46. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $454,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,121,980.86. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $6,243,104. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research downgraded FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCFS

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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