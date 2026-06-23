Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 0.9% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company's stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Up 5.7%

PWR opened at $742.13 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.38 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $693.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.38.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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