Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 398.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,775 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $3,167,626,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 24,730.9% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,102,956 shares of the company's stock worth $1,852,882,000 after buying an additional 10,062,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in RTX by 1,545.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in RTX by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,402,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $807,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,596 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $181.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $140.47 and a one year high of $214.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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