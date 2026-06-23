Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 243.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 987 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

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L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $285.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.55. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $243.84 and a 52-week high of $379.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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