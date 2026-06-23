Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 4,225 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $260.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $279.70. The stock has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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