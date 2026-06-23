Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,406 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $92.98 and a one year high of $168.75. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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